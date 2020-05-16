Raymond James Lowers Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $17.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,138 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after buying an additional 2,746,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 623,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2,059.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 544,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

