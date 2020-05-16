REA Group (ASX:REA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.44

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.44 and traded as low as $91.30. REA Group shares last traded at $91.97, with a volume of 269,176 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$82.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.95.

About REA Group (ASX:REA)

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

