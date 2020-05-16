Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Issues Earnings Results

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

NASDAQ:RELV traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 117,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reliv International has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

