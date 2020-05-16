Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.40.

RLMD stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, hitting $45.50. 139,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,051. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 32.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

