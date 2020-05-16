ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of ReNeuron Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

