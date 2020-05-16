Rentberry (BERRY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $71,481.21 and approximately $253.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.02 or 0.03492838 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031155 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.