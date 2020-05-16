Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Receives $62.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.42. 2,787,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,586,000 after purchasing an additional 985,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,718,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,722,000 after purchasing an additional 185,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,022,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

