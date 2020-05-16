Roche’s (RHHVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RHHVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Roche to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Roche to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Roche to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHVF stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $362.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.52. Roche has a one year low of $260.36 and a one year high of $399.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.