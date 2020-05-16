Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 16,328 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 644,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,605,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,751. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

