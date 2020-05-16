Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 268 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 550,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after buying an additional 225,052 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,914,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,522. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

