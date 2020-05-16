Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 4,127 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.3% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Target by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.68.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,335,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.75. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

