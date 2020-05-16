Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.23. 2,824,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

