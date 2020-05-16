Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.92. 2,975,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

