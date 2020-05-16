Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 121.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in McKesson were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of MCK traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,646. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

