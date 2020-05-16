Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.04. 3,306,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,591. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.87 and a 200-day moving average of $278.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

