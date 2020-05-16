Rossmore Private Capital Buys 1,137 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.24. 5,001,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

