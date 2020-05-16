Rossmore Private Capital Buys 11,586 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. 9,163,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

