Rossmore Private Capital Buys 20,367 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,367 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 22,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 64,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,032,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

