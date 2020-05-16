Rossmore Private Capital Buys 4,187 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,625,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

