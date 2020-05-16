Rossmore Private Capital Buys 5,215 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.81. 6,878,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.95. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

