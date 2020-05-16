Rossmore Private Capital Buys 621 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

NYSE MO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.59. 12,564,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,867,556. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $53.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

