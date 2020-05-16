Rossmore Private Capital Buys 929 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $125.94. 10,369,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

