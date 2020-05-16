Rossmore Private Capital Buys Shares of 8,397 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

UPS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. 3,978,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

