Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,637. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

