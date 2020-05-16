Rossmore Private Capital Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.16. 7,136,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.