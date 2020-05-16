Rossmore Private Capital Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

