Rossmore Private Capital Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

HON stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.41. 4,660,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

