Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mondelez International by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,115. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

