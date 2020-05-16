Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,001 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,247,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

