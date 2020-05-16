Rossmore Private Capital Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,278,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

