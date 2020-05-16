Rossmore Private Capital Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $180.27. 2,897,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,187. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.21 and a 200 day moving average of $196.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

