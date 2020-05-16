Rossmore Private Capital Has $512,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,110,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,169,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

