Rossmore Private Capital Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,401,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.