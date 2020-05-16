Rossmore Private Capital Has $973,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after acquiring an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,768,000 after acquiring an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.31. 2,691,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,241. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,759,715. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.