Rossmore Private Capital Increases Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 117.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.86. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.59.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

