Rossmore Private Capital Invests $1.04 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after buying an additional 438,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,911,000 after buying an additional 354,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. 5,058,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average is $242.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

