Rossmore Private Capital Invests $511,000 in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $21.44. 62,449,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

