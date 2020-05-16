Rossmore Private Capital Makes New $673,000 Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

NASDAQ CFA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th.

