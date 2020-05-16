Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 1,445 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Diageo were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.62. 472,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,179. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

