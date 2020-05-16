Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 1,846 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 227.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 640,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 829.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after acquiring an additional 549,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $9.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

