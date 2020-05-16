Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 7,901 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 162.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 96.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 64.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.95. 7,937,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,670. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

