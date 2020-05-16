Rossmore Private Capital Purchases New Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $229.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average of $228.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

