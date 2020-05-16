Rossmore Private Capital Purchases New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,444 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 703.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.96. 12,147,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

