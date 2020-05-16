Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,438. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.