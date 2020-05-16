Rossmore Private Capital Sells 20,297 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after buying an additional 793,883 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,105,000 after buying an additional 288,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,990,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,163. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

