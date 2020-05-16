Rossmore Private Capital Sells 29,349 Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the period. Arvinas makes up approximately 1.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital owned about 0.28% of Arvinas worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $203,282.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,355 shares in the company, valued at $30,665,501.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

ARVN traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.28. 781,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,785. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. Arvinas Inc has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

