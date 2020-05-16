Rossmore Private Capital Sells 308 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rossmore Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.00. 26,737,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.54. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

