Rossmore Private Capital Sells 6,164 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.70. 2,285,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

