Rossmore Private Capital Takes $884,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Comcast by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 31,418,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.