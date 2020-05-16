Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 985,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

